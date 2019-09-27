19-year-old bicyclist hit by vehicle, critically injured

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

This happened near the intersection of Linden Ave. and N. Edison Ave. on South Bend's west side just after 8 p.m. Thursday night in South Bend.

The FACT team was dispatched soon after South Bend police arrived on scene.

16 News Now has learned the man suffered serious internal injuries and taken to the hospital.

The car was traveling westbound on Linden and hit the bicyclist, who was also traveling westbound along the north side of the street.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation and we're expected to learn more as this story continues to develop.

