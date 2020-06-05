19-year-old man arrested for allegedly abducting and raping woman

A 19-year-old man is behind bars after he was arrested by police on Friday for allegedly abducting and raping a 44-year-old woman.

On Wednesday, June 3, at 2 p.m., the victim was near her residence in the area of the 66000 block of State Road 13, in Millersburg, when a man approached her with a handgun and forced her into his vehicle.

He then drove the woman to a business located north of the town where authorities say he sexually assaulted her. The suspect then ordered the woman out of his vehicle and left. The victim called for help, to which officers from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded.

After putting together a enough information, investigators were able to locate the suspect, Jalen Yoder, at his home in the 54000 block of County Road 43, in Middlebury.

A SWAT team was called to assist in serving the search warrant and went to the home at 4:35 p.m. on Friday. At first Yoder refused to come out, but after awhile, negotiators were able to encourage him to come out of his home and was taken into custody.

Yoder was transported to the Elkhart County Correctional facility.

He faces preliminary charges of rape and kidnapping.