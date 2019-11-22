19 children celebrate National Adoption Day with new families

Saturday is National Adoption Day, but it’s being celebrated Friday by the St. Joseph Probate Court in South Bend.

In total, 19 children were adopted.

“She’s my hero,” said one teenager as he waited for his turn before the judge. (WNDU will not share his name or image, as requested.) He was speaking of his mother, Rachael Scanlon, who, for the past few years has been spending her time and resources trying to bring him into her family. With today’s adoption, Scanlon became a 24-year old single mother. She couldn’t be more proud.

“I’m so excited,” said Scanlon. Scanlon met her son through her job as a social worker. She saw his incredible potential and bonded over their shared interests. They both have a good sense of humor.

“She’s funny,” said Scanlon’s son.

“We have about 150 to 160 (adoptions) every year,” said St. Joseph Probate Judge Jason Cichowicz. Statewide, there are about 4,800 adoptions each year, according to the the Indiana Supreme Court.

