18 French Bulldog puppies reported stolen in rural Middlebury

The Elkhart Sheriff's Department says 18 French Bulldog puppies were reported stolen from a home on a rural Middlebury road last Friday, November 29th. The breeder feels some of those puppies are at risk and could die.

Seven of them still need their mother to survive.

"People that thieve usually aren't people looking to take care of the best interest of an animal,” Julie Hershberger, says. She grew up down the road from breeder.

The home is on County Road 33 in Middlebury. Those 18 French Bulldog puppies were taken in the still of the night between 12am and 4am. Those who are familiar with the area are still in shock about what happened on the usually quiet and safe road.

"Everyone out there has guns, and I would not take the chance to go trespassing on someone's property out in the middle of the night in the middle of the country,” Hershberger says.

Whoever is responsible took that chance, making off with the pups that are reported to police as being valued at around $2,000 to $9,000.

"I feel bad for the puppies, I feel bad for the people that got them stolen,” Hershberger adds.

16 News Now spoke with the breeder of those dogs off camera and he says seven of them were still feeding from their mother. That mother is still at the home, separated from her babies. He fears they may not survive without her.

"Take the puppies home, their mother misses them. I'm a mother and I've got four children and I know what it would be like to have a missing puppy, so I would say take them home,” Karen Savage says. She lives down the road from breeder and is Julie Hershberger’s mother.

The puppies need the right nutrition from the mother’s milk and behavioral development in order to live, and live well.

There's no question that these puppies would be at risk for dying if they're not given the proper car,” Veterinarian Dr. David Visser says. “But as well down the road they could have social interference if they're not able to have the proper social development exposures."

Elkhart Sheriff's Department says this case is still under investigation, if you know anything you are urged to contact police.