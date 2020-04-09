17-year-old girl in critical condition from shooting in Three Rivers

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting took place in Three Rivers Thursday.

Officers were sent to 500 block of Thomas Street at 12:26 a.m. for a reported shooting.

There, they found a girl with a gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect fled scene and was later believed to be in the area of Walnut Meadow Apartments, in the 300 block of Erie Street. Officers executed a search warrant and located the 20-year-old suspect.

The suspect is currently at the St. Joseph County Jail for assault with intent to murder.

The victim is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.