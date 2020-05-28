17-year-old charged with murder, not in custody

Officials are asking for help finding Jaylin Tucker, a 17-year-old who has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a South Bend shooting earlier this month.

If you have any information, please call your local law enforcement agency, the St. Joseph County County Metro Homicide Unit at 235-5009, or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

From the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:



The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Jaylin Tucker, 17, in connection with a St. Joseph County Metro Homicide (CMHU) investigation. He is charged in the shooting death of Kelvin Stanford, Jr., and the wounding of juvenile J.J., which occurred on May 13, 2020 (1100 block of E. McKinley Ave., South Bend).

He is charged with:

Count I: Murder, a Felony

Count II: Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony

He is also charged with a Firearm Sentencing Enhancement.

Probable cause was found and an arrest warrant ordered issued. Defendant was ordered held without bond.

Please see attached Criminal Information and Supplemental Affidavit in Support of Probable Cause.

Jaylin Tucker is not in custody, and investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating him. He is a black male, 17 years old. If you have knowledge of his whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement agency, CMHU at 235-5009, or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a Level 1 Felony is 20 to 40 years. A Firearm Sentencing Enhancement can add an additional 5 to 20 years to the underlying conviction.

Please be advised that the charges filed against this defendant are merely accusations and that he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.



