17 community leaders honored at SB Black History Month event

In honor of Black History Month, the city of South Bend released a series of billboards to highlight local African American leaders who have contributed to the city's history and culture.

Those leaders were honored at the fifth annual Black History Month Awards Celebration Thursday night.

Sitting in the front row were 17 leaders, each with their own story but all sharing one thing in common: they love South Bend and want to serve others.

Among them was Capt. David Herron with the South Bend Police Department. He worked as a school resource officer for many years, mentoring youths in the South Bend Community School Corporation and currently teaches kids life learning skills through athletics.

And then there was Jan Marable, who mentors women of all ages, provides leadership training and leads Bible studies at Hannah's House.

"Tonight is a wonderful accumulation of 30 years of ministry and service to the city of South Bend," Marable said.

And there was Makeda Grier, a Midwest actress and vocalist who has shared the stage in many theater productions locally and in big cities. She's hosted many community events and performed at Thursday night's.

"I'm feeling great and a little overwhelmed," she said. "It was such a blessing to be honored today by South Bend's finest."

Mayor James Mueller was there to recognize the leaders.

"It's important for us to recognize our leaders across the city and things that are going on in the community, and during Black History Month it's exciting and we are proud to honor our black leaders in our community," he said.

Each honoree will be recognized on three digital billboards located near the Linebacker Lounge at Ironwood Drive and State Road 23 and on Lincolnway East ‪through Sunday.

16 News Now's own Joshua Short emceed the event, sharing with the audience the impact these leaders have made in our community.

"I'm not sure how to feel," Marable said. "It's quite overwhelming, it's quite humbling and just a blessing that God allows us to be honored for the gifts that he gives us."

Honorees were chosen by a committee that reviews applications.

