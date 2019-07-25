16th annual Logan's Run at Notre Dame

Children and adults with disabilities find help and support with South Bend's Logan Center, and you can return the favor by supporting Logan's Run on Saturday, August 3rd.

Jamie McGraw is a Logan client and spokesman. Thursday on 16 News Now, McGraw and Special Events Manager Emily Maggart spoke with Lindsay Stone to share their excitement for the 16th year of Logan's Run.

Those wanting to participate can choose between a 1 mile fun walk, 5K and 10K run or walk.

There will also be a pancake breakfast and a family fun fest from 9 am to noon the morning of the run.

If you're interested in registering to walk, run or volunteer, head on over to the Logan Center website.