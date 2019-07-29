16 Pack-A-Backpack returns this Saturday

While many of us are still enjoying the summer weather, 16 News Now wants to make sure all children are ready to go back to school.

That's why we are teaming up with our community partners for our 19th annual 16 Pack-A-Backpack drive.

This Saturday, Aug. 3, we will be collecting school supplies outside our WNDU Studios and three McDonald's locations.

You can drop off things like backpacks, notebooks, pencils and even monetary donations.

All the donations we collect go to children in need here in Michiana.

