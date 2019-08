Saturday was WNDU's annual 16 Pack-A-Backpack school supply drive.

Over the past eighteen years, WNDU-TV and our volunteer organizations have distributed more than 62,895 back to school kits to deserving children in grades K through 6 throughout the community.

If you want to donate, you still can! We have donation boxes at our WNDU Studios located at 54516 State Road 933 in South Bend.