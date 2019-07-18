19th annual 16 Pack-A-Backpack happening Saturday, August 3rd

Join NewsCenter 16 and our partners Saturday, August 3rd for 16 Pack-A-Backpack

A notebook, scissors, a backpack: What are these worth? To a small child starting school, they could mean the difference between learning and helplessness.

That’s why NewsCenter 16 is teaming up with community partners for the 16 Pack-A-Backpack school supply drive.

Over the past nineteen years, NewsCenter 16 and our volunteer organizations have distributed more than 62,000 back to school kits to deserving children in grades K through 6 throughout the community.

You can bring your donations to one of our live Backpack drive locations on Saturday, August 3rd between 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM.

NewsCenter 16 will be broadcasting from these locations:

WNDU-TV — 54516 STATE ROAD 933, SOUTH BEND

GOSHEN MCDONALD’S — 1706 ELKHART ROAD

PLYMOUTH MCDONALD’S — 2010 N. MICHIGAN STREET

BENTON HARBOR (MI) MCDONALD’S—2020 PIPESTONE ROAD

We’ll gladly take just about any unused school supplies appropriate for students grades K though 6. Here’s a rough list to help you with your donation:

Backpacks, big erasers, binders, color pencils, crayons, filler paper, folders, glue sticks, markers, notebooks, pencil boxes, pencils, pens, rulers, and scissors.

Local children grades K through 6 get the backpacks and supplies. WNDU-TV works with agencies in WNDU-TV’s 10-county viewing area to identify low-income children who need the supplies.

