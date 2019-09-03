16 News Now's Tricia Sloma recognized for 16 Pack-A-Backpack efforts

This year's 16 Pack-A-Backpack was such a success that 16 News Now was recognized at a school board meeting Tuesday.

16 News Now's Tricia Sloma was at the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Education meeting, where she was recognized for the help 16 Pack-A-Backpack provides to get children ready for the school year.

"We've been doing this for 19 years, and I've been with every one of these back-to-school drives for 19 years, and it astounds me how the community comes together every year to help support children in need," Sloma said. "It's a proud moment for me and all of us at Channel 16."

This year, 16 Pack-A-Backpack distributed 4,200 backpacks to kids in Michiana.

