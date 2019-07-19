16 News Now's Joshua Short walks alongside local mail carrier for a day

Extreme temperatures are being felt this week across the nation, including, right here in Michiana. You hear the alerts and warnings all the time about the excessive heat with experts advising to stay inside but this is a nearly-impossible task for some workers.

This includes mail carriers, who walk for miles on a daily basis to deliver our mail. They carry dozens of pounds of letters or packages – sometimes at once – on any given day, including those days when it’s extremely hot.

16 News Now’s Joshua Short walks alongside a mail carrier for a day to see how they stay cool.

