16 News Now's Joshua Short talks to his twin brother for a unique Couch Conversation

Joshua Short talks to his twin brother about his recent efforts to help essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Late last week, Julian Short decided he was going to help essential workers. It all began with a post he saw trending on Facebook and decided to do his own version of it...providing lunch for essential workers.

He says he put out the call on Twitter for people to comment on a tweet with their Cash App information. He says 8 people responded in all, which he says he and another donor helped provide lunch for those who responded. Each received just over $20, straight from Short's pocket and the pocket of a friend who decided to donate as well.

He chose essential workers because Short himself is an essential worker as well. He works at Texas Roadhouse and Kroger in Richmond, Indiana, near where he attends college at Indiana University East. That's also where he played basketball.

Following a few transfers, a couple of redshirt seasons and part-time semesters due to injury, Short's final two years of eligibility were with the Red Wolves. But his final chase at a title was cut short hours before playing in his last NAIA Division II Men's Basketball National Championship tournament. His team was not immune to the domino effect of tournament cancellations around the sports world during the spring, due to the coronavirus.

The pandemic also impacted his classes, full-time job and walking across the stage for a spring graduation, which has been postponed to a later date.

He says these trials and tribulations is what inspired him to help others because he's still in a better position than many others during this uncertain time.