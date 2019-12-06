16 News Now's Joshua Short takes an excursion to Ivy at Berlin Place apartments

It's been a long time since we've sent Joshua Short on a short excursion.

We did just that...this week!

Over 23 million dollars has been invested into some new, luxury apartments near downtown South Bend and Josh is the first local reporter to get a look inside of the new complex featuring new, eco-friendly amenities and features. This all prior to the big grand opening Friday afternoon.

It's the first apartment complex built from the ground up in the city’s core downtown business district in more than 50 years.