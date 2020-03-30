16 News Now's Joshua Short chats with 'Today's' Al Roker

16 News Now's Joshua Short has been spending lots of time at home, as we continue to listen to health officials and practice physical distancing.

So he's launching a new segment called Couch Conversations, where he chats with different people — some prominent, and others you’ll meet for the first time — as they discuss how they’re making adjustments during this uncertain time.

Today show’s Al Roker is his first guest and they talked about a lot including adjustments during this pandemic, adapting to working at home and, of course, cooking!

