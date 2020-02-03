16 News Now talks with NBC News icon Tom Brokaw on Monday night's Iowa caucuses

On the eve of the Iowa Caucuses, 16 News Now's Joshua Short gained perspective of the first 2020 presidential contest from someone who's seen it all, Tom Brokaw.

Brokaw has covered 11 caucuses and is very familiar with the ins and outs of this contest. He says it is a good indicator of what could happen in November, despite acknowledging there have been some shockers.

Brokaw also spoke with Josh about the chances former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg has in winning the contest Monday night.

Anything can happen and whatever goes down, we'll be on the grounds in the Hawkeye State with continuing coverage of the 2020 Iowa Caucuses.