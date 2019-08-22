16 News Now rides along with ISP trooper looking for school zone violators

With school starting up, it is time to be mindful of school zones and bus stops.

Law enforcement around Michiana is keeping a watchful eye for violators.

16 News Now spent the morning with one the officials making sure these laws get enforced to find out why it's so important to follow the rules of the road.

"With children, and that can be anyone under the age of 18, they are unpredictable," Indiana State Police Master Trooper Jim Zeser said. "They're not thinking necessarily of traffic and what's around them, and we have to do a little bit more to make it safer for them, to provide a safe environment for them at all times."

