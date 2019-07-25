16 News Now Exclusive: Joshua Short talks one-on-one with Korey Wise

The infamous Central Park Five case has recently come back to light following the release of the new four-part Netflix miniseries called “When They See Us.”

One of the teens wrongfully accused was a young man named Korey Wise. Wise struggled with hearing problems and a learning disability, only to find a far more difficult struggle ahead.

He spent 13 1/2 years in prison, the toughest sentence of the five teens, before they were all, eventually, exonerated.

16 News Now’s Joshua short sat down exclusively with Wise to talk about life growing up in jail and how this led to growing wiser following his exoneration.

“It’s really hard to point out but just surviving, period,” Wise told Joshua at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Benton Harbor. “The parole board made a survivor out of me.”

Now, the survivor is on a mission to tell his story in order to prevent other miscarriages of justice.

Wise passionately spoke about the imbalance of power within the criminal justice system, an imbalance depicted in the Netflix miniseries telling the story of all five boys trapped in a nightmare after being falsely accused of attacking a woman in Central park in 1989.

Despite the wrongful conviction, Wise still lives in New York City.

“I love [New York], that’s my roots,” Wise said when Josh questioned why he still lived in a city home to a system that failed him. “... I [didn’t] ask to live there, they took me from there, so it’s time I come back.”

He donated $190,000 to the University of Colorado’s Innocence Project, which attempts to help innocent people convicted of a crime.

