15-year-old's shooting death investigated by Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit

A 15-year-old died after being shot in the chest Friday night, family of the person who died has confirmed with 16 News Now.

The death of the teenager, who has not been publicly identified, is being investigated by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.

Cmdr. Mark Daggy also confirmed by text message that the teen died, but police did not release information on the cause and manner of death.

Police responded to the shooting in an apartment complex in the 52000 block of Brookstream Circle around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

