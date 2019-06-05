15 graduate from South Bend Fire Training Center

Fifteen men and women are now keeping several communities safe after graduating Wednesday from the South Bend Fire Training Center.

After about 21 weeks of training, the recruits are now officially firefighters. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was even there to watch them get sworn in, delivering a special message.

One rookie said he was excited to help out his community.

"I'm helping my community," Chad Vanoverberghe said. "It gives me a sense of pride that when they're at their worst, I can kind of be a light for them."

The rookie firefighters will serve in South Bend, LaPorte and Michigan City.

