15 Indiana companies recognized by governor for help in battling coronavirus

They’re not on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus but perhaps they offer a lifeline for the medical workers who are.

15 Indiana companies have been recognized by the governor for their help in battling the coronavirus.

Three of those firms are in Elkhart County.

“So as this pandemic unfolded we were concerned and we met with our local health care workers how we could utilize our production and our engineering capabilities to help them,” explained Andrew Kitzen with Goshen based GDC Inc.

While GDC had never made medical products before it’s now cranking out 30,000 face shields per day.

“We have obligations to keep people working in times like these the best we can,” said GDC’s Chris Miller. The shutdown of auto production forced GDC to lay-off some 220 workers—the company’s largest lay-off ever. “As a relatively smaller businesses in the scheme of the automotive industry we’re privately held and we’re in a small town.”

Miller says making shields along with polypropylene inserts for cloth face masks has allowed GDC to call back about 25 percent of its workforce. If a new project to make products for respirators is successful Miller says that figure could grow to 75 percent or higher.