142,600 gallons of sewage, stormwater overflows into Lake Erie due to heavy rainfall

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District issued a public advisory for Edgewater beach after a sewage overflow caused by Tuesday night’s severe weather.

The heavy rain led to an estimated 142,600 combined gallons of raw sewage and stormwater being discharged into Lake Erie over a period of 15 minutes.

“Our region has experienced many strong storms in recent years, an ongoing trend that we will see more of in the future,” said Director of Watershed Programs Frank Greenland.

Throughout the mid-1970s, sewage discharge into Lake Erie occurred 40 to 50 times per year. The NEORSD’s efforts to improve infrastructure have significantly decreased those discharges.

Visitors to Lake Erie, especially children, the elderly, and those in poor health, are temporarily urged to avoid coming in contact with the water.

Warning signs for “poor” water quality have been posted at Edgewater Beach.

