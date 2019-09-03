Police: 14-year-old confesses to killing 5 family members in Alabama

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department is confirming that a 14-year-old confessed to killing five family members in the Elkmont community.

Police responded to a call from a Limestone County, Ala., home about a shooting. They found three people dead and two wounded. The wounded shooting victims have since died of their injuries. (Source: WAFF/Gray News)

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Around 1:15 a.m., Limestone County Sheriff’s Dept. spokesman Stephen Young said that deputies were called to the scene by a juvenile in the house who said he was downstairs when he heard shooting upstairs.

Deputies found one adult and two children dead, and one adult and one child with critical injuries.

The adult was flown to Huntsville Hospital and the child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Just before 3 a.m., Sheriff Mike Blakely arrived on the scene and said that the two surviving victims had died and the 14-year-old who called authorities confessed to the crime.

The sheriff said that the victims were the father, step-mother, and siblings of the shooter.

The teen is helping police recover a 9mm handgun that he said he threw nearby.

