14-year-old arrested for gun possession after community tip

A 14-year-old with a handgun was taken into custody by Mishawaka police after a tip from the community.

Shortly before noon Monday, a caller reported that a couple juveniles dressed in all black were looking in cars in the 400 block of West Broadway. One of the juveniles was carrying a backpack.

Officers found the two juveniles. One of them, a 14-year-old, was found to be in possession of a handgun. That person was taken into custody and detained at the Juvenile Justice Center.

That person's name has not been released, and police are trying to determine where the gun came from.

"We would like to thank the citizens who contacted the Mishawaka Police for reporting this suspicious activity. We can only suspect what this juvenile was going to do with this handgun," a police news release said. "The Mishawaka Police Department encourages citizens to be proactive in their neighborhood and take a stand against crime!"

