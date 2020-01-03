The 13th annual Fire and Ice Festival gets underway Friday in Goshen.

There will be seven ice carvers creating over 30 different sculptures.

Fire dancers will perform at sun down, and kids can roast marshmallows for free throughout the evening.

Downtown shops and restaurants will offer special deals on merchandise and fiery food.

"People love bringing their families downtown and seeing the holiday lights still up,” said Adrienne Nesbitt, event director. “You know, something that their kids can do and their families can do before they head back home or before they go back to school."

The ice carving will begin at noon on Friday, and the rest of the events will get underway around 5 p.m.

For more information on the Fire and Ice Festival, click here .

