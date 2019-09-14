1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff – New Mexico at Notre Dame

WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football.

The Fighting Irish home opener kicks off Saturday afternoon, and 16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on WNDU-TV or online at wndu.com/livestream.

WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby and 16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. will anchor Countdown to Kickoff from the field at Notre Dame Stadium, and Megan Smedley and Lindsay Stone will report live during the broadcast.

Watch Notre Dame play New Mexico on WNDU beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll

In our first Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll of the year, we're asking: How many games will Notre Dame win during the regular season?

Visit wndu.com/polls to vote, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

