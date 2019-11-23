1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff – Boston College at Notre Dame

WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football.

16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Boston College matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on WNDU-TV or online at wndu.com/livestream.

16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby will anchor Countdown to Kickoff live from the field, and Megan Smedley and Lindsay Stone will report live during the broadcast.

Watch Notre Dame play Boston College on WNDU beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll

In this week's Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we're asking: Do you consider Boston College a rival of Notre Dame?

Visit wndu.com/polls to vote, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

