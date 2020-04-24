130 inmates now positive for coronavirus at Westville Correctional Facility

The chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Corrections is setting the record straight about the number of inmate cases at the Westville Correctional Facility.

"There's roughly 3200 offenders in the facility and only 130 are currently positive for COVID-19," Dr. Kristen Dauss said. "We have quarantined a certain amount of offenders as well--approximately 1500--just because they have been exposed to those other 130 offenders."

Families of inmates reached out to 16 News Now saying they're worried about how to contact their loved ones on the inside.

The Department of Corrections Chief Communications Officer told 16 News Now that inmates will be given two free phone calls per week and a video call.

However, prisons can close their phone lines when there are disturbances within the facility.

To see how the IDOC is handling the pandemic, their preparedness and response plan for the coronavirus pandemic is available on their website.

