13-year-old New Prairie Middle School student arrested for alleged threat

A 13-year-old has been arrested for allegedly making threats against New Prairie Middle School.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office has been investigating since Friday, when the middle school was on lockout, and dismissal was late.

That was because of a text message that a student received that included a direct threat to the safety and security of the middle school, according to the LaPorte County E911 Facebook page.

The student that was arrested on Saturday is a New Prairie Middle School student. She faces a felony charge of intimidation.

The school will resume their normal schedule on Monday.