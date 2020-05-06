122nd Fighter Wing performs flyover to honor frontline workers

The 122nd Fighter Wing performed a flyover to honor heroes working on the frontlines of the pandemic Tuesday.

The Indiana Air National Guard flew over South Bend, Lafayette, Gary, Michigan City, Plymouth, Warsaw and Columbia City to salute the American Heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19.

In a press release it reads, "The Indiana National Guard is proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts."

"This brings a lot of recognition to all the hard work that's going on at the hospital right now. I feel our hospital has done a nice job getting ready for the care of COVID patients. None of us have ever lived through a pandemic before so we are learning as we go," said Nursing Director at Memorial Hospital, Mary Thomas.

Thomas said she works long hours and many days are tiring, but she said the community has been supportive.

"I will have people stop me. 'Oh do you work at Memorial?'...Yes...If they see me in my scrubs they want to say 'thank you' for what you are doing. You get cards of encouragement and emails of encouragement," Thomas said.

Thomas believes the virus will be here a while longer.

"COVID isn't going away any time soon. We will probably be talking about it a year from now," Thomas said.

She wants to remind you to keep washing your hands for 20 second and to practice physical distancing.