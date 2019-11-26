1,200 Thanksgiving boxes handed out to help the less fortunate

Happening on Tuesday, several organizations in the community came together to help the less fortunate ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Four Winds Casino paired up to hand out around 1,200 Thanksgiving boxes.

Each box had a turkey, stuffing, a can of corn, potatoes and oranges.

The boxes were handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. More than 100 boxes were handed out in just the first 20 minutes. Cars lined around the block to get a box at 10 a.m., some getting there hours ahead of time.

Organizers say the event is a great opportunity to give back during the holidays.

“For the Pokagon Band and the Four Winds, it’s just one more way to give back. There’s so many needy people around this time of year, or throughout the year, for that matter, and we do a three-phase thing during the holidays, which first is Thanksgiving, then we do Christmas, and then we do an Easter thing,” said Scott Brewer, senior vice president at Four Winds Casino.

Each box can feed a family of five. Beacon Health also helped out by donating a few hundred turkeys to be handed out.

