Boy battling brain tumor honored by US senator in Warsaw

A boy battling a brain tumor was honored at Lincoln Elementary School in Warsaw.

U.S. Senator Todd Young presents 12-year-old Drake Price of Warsaw a police patch from the United States Capitol of Police Force in Washington D.C.

Twelve-year-old Drake Price has made it his mission to become a police officer when he grows up. In response, police departments across the country have sent memorabilia to Drake, including nearly 5,000 police patches.

After receiving a call from one of Drake’s former teachers, U.S. Sen. Todd Young traveled to Warsaw to meet Drake and give him yet another police patch.

“Drake, I am proud to present to you this patch from the United States Capitol Police force in making you an honorary member of the capitol police,” Young said.

When he is not collecting police patches, Drake is continuously receiving ongoing care at Riley Children’s Hospital for a brain tumor.

“Drake has been through a whole lot in his life, and one thing that he’s taking a real hobby in and interest in is collecting patches from police forces and celebrating the men and women who keep us safe and secure,” Young said.

Price says his collection of patches is what keeps him motivated.

“It all started with a tumor, and I told my mom I wanted to collect patches, and then I started crying. That is how it started,” Drake said.

Drake’s mother, Charity, says what motivates her every day is seeing her son's smile in moments like these.

“We take it one day at a time. There are some bad days, but more good days than bad days,” Charity says.

Drake says he’s not sure what patch he wants to get next, considering he has thousands of them, but says he loves everyone who continues to support him.

