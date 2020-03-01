11th annaul Marshall County FFA Toy Show & Ag Expo

The 11th annual Marshall County Future Farmers of America Toy Show and Ag Expo kicked off Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of people had the opportunity to check out various farm toy vendors and local Ag services from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Plymouth High School.

Several live and silent auctions were held as well.

Nearly 100 students from seven different FFA chapters in Marshall County worked together to help set up the show and raise money for their organization.

Lynnette Markley, Argos High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, says the idea of bringing students together is what makes FFA and the show so special.

“We needed to have a way for our students from each of the different schools to work together. We know that within the FFA, we are teaching leadership skills and we want our students to be able to work together with each other and not just with their own students from their own school. So, this was a great way for that communication to take place,” Markley says.

For more information about the Future Farmers Association or how to get involved, click here.