11th Annual Bike Michiana for Hospice kicks off

The 11th annual Bike Michiana for Hospice kicked off Sunday.

It all went down at Central Park along the St. Joseph River. Over 200 cyclists participated in anywhere between three mile and 65 mile rides that circled through St. Joseph County.

The goal of the event is to raise money to support the mission for Center for Hospice Care, which is giving those in the community a chance to honor their loved ones. “We have raised some money for those that may have been in our care that are part of their family or friends,” says Chris Taelman, chief development officer of the Hospice Foundation. “So it really kind of brings together exercise, good food, and a sense of community.”

The Center for Hospice Care serves nearly 400 patients every day. This year’s event raised over $20,000.