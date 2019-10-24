11 in custody after domestic violence sweep in St. Joseph County

Eleven people are now in custody after a domestic violence warrant sweep in St. Joseph County.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter announces domestic violence sweeps results at a press conference Thursday.

Domestic violence is prevalent in every community. It does not matter the age, gender, race or religion; it affects everyone.

"We will have no tolerance for this crime of domestic violence," Mishawaka Assistant Police Chief Jason Stefaniak said.

On Thursday, a press conference was held after law enforcement agencies from St. Joseph County participated in the 17th annual National Family Violence Apprehensive Detail, also known as the DV Warrant Sweep.

"It’s a collaboration between law enforcement and the Family Justice Center in an attempt to try and keep our community, more specifically our victims of domestic violence, as safe as we can," St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said.

It happened on Wednesday from midnight to noon as part of a nationwide collaborative effort to raise awareness regarding family and domestic violence in the community.

The St. Joseph County Special Victims Unit along with county, Mishawaka and South Bend police worked together in an attempt to serve outstanding family violence warrants.

After reviewing several criminals with domestic violence warrants, police pursued those who they believed were the most dangerous to the community.

In their efforts, 11 people are now in custody: five in Mishawaka, four in areas throughout St. Joseph County and two in South Bend, with all the victims of these crimes being women.

"We must never forget that holding offenders accountable is a cornerstone value in ending domestic violence in our community," Family Justice Center Executive Director Amy Stewart-Brown said.

“We were pleased to be able to assist and get some of these dangerous individuals off our streets,” St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman said.

“If you commit the crime of domestic violence and you do not stick around to hold yourself accountable, we will find you and we will bring you to justice,” Stefaniak said.

If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, you are encouraged to call police or the St. Joseph County Family Justice Center at 574-234-6900.

