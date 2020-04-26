11 deaths, high rate of infection at one Michigan prison

More than 50% of inmates tested at a Michigan prison have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus and at least 11 have died.

Lakeland prison in Branch County in southern Michigan continues to be a hot spot.

It has a large share of the system’s older prisoners.

The department said it was testing all prisoners at Lakeland regardless of symptoms.

The same strategy will be used this week at the Cotton prison in Jackson County.

Across the prison system, the state says 55% of prisoners tested so far have the virus and 31 have died. Two staff have died.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/26/2020 8:16:20 AM (GMT -4:00)

