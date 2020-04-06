11 dead after coronavirus outbreak at Indiana long-term care facility

Eleven people are dead after a coronavirus outbreak at an Indiana long-term care facility.

The outbreak is happening at Bethany Pointe in Madison County.

Officials with the Indiana State Department of Health say they have been working with the facility since their help was requested on March 26.

On March 27, three residents tested positive for coronavirus.

By April 3, 20 residents were in isolation and nine had died. Two more residents have died since then.

Three employees are also hospitalized, with two of them being in critical condition.

Asymptomatic residents who test negative for coronavirus are being relocated. The others will remain quarantined.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

