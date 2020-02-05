107-year-old South Bend native still driving

A South Bend native and University of Notre Dame alumnus may be the country's oldest person behind the wheel.

Joe Newman, 107, who graduated from Notre Dame in 1936 and helped establish South Bend's Logan Center in 1950, now lives in Sarasota, Florida, where he currently cruises the streets in a bright red convertible.

"Inside Edition," which airs on WNDU, caught up with Newman who had a message for the naysayers.

"Of course I'm a good driver," he said. "That's a silly question."

Newman mostly goes for a spin in his neighborhood and likes to go on joy rides with 99-year-old fiancee Anita, who agrees that he's a good driver.

As for his secret to living so long, he says to "simply keep breathing."

