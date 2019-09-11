103.9 The Bear's Ron Stryker dies

103.9 The Bear's Ron Stryker has died, the radio station said Wednesday.

The following was posted to the 103.9 The Bear Facebook page:



It is with incredible sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that our friend and colleague Ron Stryker has passed away. Ron has been a part of 103.9 The Bear and Federated Media family as long as any of us can remember. His personality and passion are irreplaceable.

Out of respect for his family, friends and coworkers who are grieving his loss we are asking for privacy at this time.

- The Bear Family & Federated Media



