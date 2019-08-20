101-year-old veteran honored at Plymouth pinning ceremony

A 101-year-old Michiana veteran was honored for his service Tuesday.

A pinning ceremony was held Tuesday morning in Plymouth for Edward Savage. The Army veteran served in Alaska and enjoys telling stories of his time.

Three volunteers and fellow veterans also presented Savage with a certificate of appreciation.

And although he was grateful, Savage says he's just a normal guy.

"I'm fortunate that I'm still here," he said. "I'm fortunate that I made it through the service. And I'm fortunate that I'm still alive at my age. You know how old I am?"

"101"

"Who told you?" Savage asked with a chuckle.

"We all served different times, different branches of the service, but we're all brothers and sisterhood," said fellow veteran Bob Evans, who presented the pin.

The ceremony was put together by the Center for Hospice Care and the Catherine Kasper Home.

