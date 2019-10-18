$10,000 reward offered for tip that leads to hit-and-run driver

The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash outside Linebacker Lounge in South Bend has donated $10,000 to Crime Stoppers as a reward for a tip that leads to the arrest of the driver responsible.

Hannah Turgeon, 27, was hit and killed by what the St. Joseph County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) describes as a dark-colored SUV. It happened on Oct. 13 around 2:40 a.m. on South Bend Avenue.

FACT investigators say the SUV involved has distinctive brake lights with a horizontal section of light at about the bumper.

If anyone has information, please call Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online or from your mobile device at www.p3tips.com/203 or the P3 mobile app.

Video related to fatal hit-and-run released

By Mark Peterson

Oct. 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Video released Wednesday shows what went on before and after a fatal hit-and-run collision near the campus of the University of Notre Dame this weekend.

Police obtained video from nine different cameras that captured pertinent images.

One of the shared clips shows the scene outside the Linebacker Lounge at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Notre Dame alumna Hannah Turgeon, 27, can be seen walking out into the street toward a vehicle that stopped in the northbound lane of South Bend Avenue. The vehicle was said to be part of a ride-sharing service, and Turgeon could be seen talking to the driver.

“As she's talking to that person, here comes the suspect vehicle. She turns to go back across the street to where her father was. That's when she's struck,” explained St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter at an afternoon press conference. “After the strike, the vehicle knew clearly that he or she hit someone and went down side streets.”

While the video wasn’t clear enough to obtain a license plate or identify the make or model of the suspect vehicle, cameras apparently did alert police to a unique taillight configuration.

“The back of the car usually has the side taillights; this car appears to have a horizontal section of brake lights about where the bumper would be. So, you’re looking at brake light, horizontal red, break light -- it's a very distinctive thing. Investigators believe, I think it’s fair to say, that this is potentially an after-market addition to the car,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Tamashasky said.

The video shows about a dozen or so pedestrians near the crash site. Some stayed to talk to police at the scene, some didn’t.

Police would like to talk to everyone who was at or near the scene at the time.

“Nobody is accusing that driver of doing this purposely. I think it's the last thing this driver wanted to do, but you have to take responsibility for your actions,” Cotter said.

Officials say the family of the victim has talked to Crime Stoppers about offering a reward for information that solves the crime.

