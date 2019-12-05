10,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana

There was a massive food donation ahead of the holidays Thursday.

Martin's Super Markets and Goshen-based Miller Poultry partnered up to donate 10,000 pounds of chicken to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

The director of marketing for Miller Poultry says it's something the company strives to do every year in order to give back to the communities that give so much to them.

He also says it's important because it provides the less fortunate with a source of protein that's considered to be a luxury item at many food pantries.

"The wonderful thing about protein, what we do every day is that it provides a lot of energy, a lot of sustenance for folks," said Clayton Miller, the director of marketing at Miller Poultry. "It's also something, though, that does not get donated a lot to the food bank. So, it's something that we strive to do every year and donate a sizeable amount so that someone during the holidays can take some chicken, some protein home to their family."

The chicken products donated Thursday included chicken sausage and drumsticks.

