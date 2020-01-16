10,000 Hoosiers complete Next Level Jobs certificate programs

In Indiana, more than 10,000 Hoosiers have completed a high-demand certificate program through Indiana's Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready grant.

"We are focused on driving economic growth in Indiana and that starts with leveraging the tools we have available, beginning with education and training," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a release issued Thursday morning. "Indiana is moving in the right direction and these 10,000-plus Hoosier adults that have put themselves on a better path are helping us get closer to our goal. But we’re not done yet and we won’t rest until all Hoosiers are skilled-up and prospering."

The initiative provides tuition-free certificates in five of the state's most sought-after sectors.

Since Holcomb introduced next Level Jobs in 2017, more than 2,300 Hoosiers have enrolled in the Workforce Ready grant program.

For more on the program, visit the Next Level Jobs webpage.

