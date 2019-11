This year, 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Joining us on 16 News Now Saturday morning was Arnold Sallie to promote the organization and their 10th annual Gala.

Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., while the full program is slated to last from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, November 9th.

You can visit their website here for further information.