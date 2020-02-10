10 arrested in LaGrange County drug bust

LaGrange Police arrested 10 people after conducting a search warrant finding drugs and guns.

On Sunday, Feb. 9 around 3:09 a.m., officials arrived at a home in the 2000 W block of 050 North in LaGrange County.

During the investigation, police found heroin, methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a Taurus .40 caliber handgun and one Mossberg 20 gauge shotgun.

During the search warrant, police arrested the following people:

Jason K Lowry: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (level 6 felony), Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

Angela Sue Winans: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (level 6 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).

Jerod Devin Norris: Possession of Methamphetamine (level 6 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Gregory Allen Sickels: Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor), and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).

Melissa Catherine Norris: Possession of Methamphetamine (level 6 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

Jessica Ann Mathews: Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor) and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

Bradley Keith Carpenter: Unlawful Possession of a Syringe (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

Jakob I. Speelman: Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor) and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).

Salvador Rodriguez Jr.: Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

