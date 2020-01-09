10 Benton Harbor Area schools to be inspected

Benton Harbor Area Schools is set to have a number of its buildings evaluated to identify needed improvements.

This is part of the full-district assessment being completed by the Community Engagement Advisory Committee, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

The Michigan Department of Treasury will be covering the cost of the inspection, which will include 10 of the district's buildings.

A private company has been hired to complete the inspection, and the report will include estimated costs for any needed repairs.

A rough draft will be discussed at the committee's Jan. 23 meeting. That report will be made part of the larger district assessment report, due to the state of Michigan in March.

