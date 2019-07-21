1-year-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a lake

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident where an unresponsive 1-year-old was pulled from Lake of the Woods in Marshall County.

Last night at 8:09 p.m., responders were dispatched to the 4100 block of Lake Shore Drive near the town of Bremen. Initial reports were that a young child was pulled from the lake and was unresponsive.

Family members were ending a birthday party when they noticed a back door to the home open and the 1-year-old missing. After a brief search, family members located the child floating in the water. The child was missing for 5-10 minutes.

The child was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

