1-year-old drowns in family's pool

An investigation is underway in Three Rivers after a 1-year-old girl drowned in her family's pool.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV, it happened around 6 p.m. Thursday on Tim Avenue near Lovers Lane.

Michigan State Police say a parent was home with their 11-year-old, 2-year-old and 1-year-old when the two youngest girls snuck out of the house.

Troopers say the 2-year-old and 1-year-old were discovered in the water a few minutes later.

Both kids were pulled from the water, and the parent immediately started CPR on the 1-year-old girl until paramedics arrived.

The 1-year-old was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police and Child Protective Services are involved in the case.

