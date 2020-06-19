1-year-old South Bend shooting victim accidentally shot by sibling

A 1-year-old child who died from a gunshot wound in South Bend was accidentally shot by a 4-year-old sibling, according to the initial investigation.

From the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:



An autopsy was conducted today for the deceased victim of yesterday’s shooting on Leland Avenue. The victim has been identified as Javion Sexton, B/M, 1 year old. After the autopsy, the forensic pathologist determined his cause of death to be gunshot wound and his manner of death to be accidental.

At approximately 11:54 a.m. yesterday, June 18th, South Bend Police Department officers (SBPD) were dispatched to the 600 block of Leland Avenue, South Bend, in reference to a shooting. Prior to officers’ arrival, a family member of the child transported the child to the hospital. Shortly after arrival, officers were notified by dispatch that a young gunshot victim was brought to the hospital and admitted with life-threatening injuries.

Upon arrival at the hospital, officers were able to confirm that the young child, Javion Sexton, was the shooting victim from Leland Avenue. The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) was activated, per protocol, to handle the investigation. Javion subsequently died yesterday afternoon from his injuries.

Initial indications are that Javion Sexton was struck after the accidental discharge of a firearm by a four year old sibling.

This remains an active and on-going CMHU investigation, with assistance from the St. Joseph County Special Victims Unit (SVU). No arrests have been made nor charges filed in connection with this investigation. We will provide more information to the media as we are able to do so.

